LHC Acquits Murder Convict After 7 Years
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Monday acquitted a condemned prisoner in a murder case after seven years in prison.
The bench, comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by the convict, Muhammad Dilawar, against the death sentence by trial court in the case.
The defence counsel argued before the court that the trial court had failed to properly assess the facts and handed down the death sentence to his client despite clear inconsistencies in the statements of the witnesses. He submitted that both Muhammad Dilawar and Sabir were nominated in the case, but the trial court had already acquitted Sabir due to discrepancies in witness statements.
He pleaded with the court to set aside the death sentence and acquit his client.
However, the prosecution argued that the trial court had awarded the death sentence on merit and pleaded with the court to dismiss the appeal.
After hearing detailed arguments from both parties, the bench allowed the appeal and acquitted Muhammad Dilawar, overturning his death sentence.
The Ferozewala police had registered a case against Muhammad Dilawar and another individual on charges of killing Muhammad Tanvir, his former son-in-law, due to a grudge over divorce, on September 23, 2017. A sessions court subsequently handed down the death sentence to Muhammad Dilawar after finding him guilty in the case.
Recent Stories
Every day, the chaotic group is busy waging war on the capital to destabilize th ..
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World 'End violence against Women Day' observed1 second ago
-
Awareness session on Provincial Ombudsman’s services held at Thai Forest School Abbottabad4 seconds ago
-
Pakistan believes in international cooperation to address common challenges6 seconds ago
-
Nation has rejected politics of ‘chaos and anarchy': Tarar25 seconds ago
-
Groundbreaking initiative announced to combat air pollution in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
CM condemns attack on Punjab police20 minutes ago
-
CBWB takes three child beggars into custody21 minutes ago
-
Two people shot dead21 minutes ago
-
4 cops, 3 protestors injured in Swabi30 minutes ago
-
NADRA center inaugurated on Sheikhupura Road30 minutes ago
-
PM’s climate aide, Belarusian Minister meet, agree to work for environmental sustainability, clima ..30 minutes ago
-
DPO Bannu signs agreement for free education of martyrs’ children30 minutes ago