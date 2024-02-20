LHC acquits murder convict for poor prosecution

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has acquitted a convict facing the death penalty

in the murder case of a taxi driver.

As per a written order released here on Tuesday, the bench comprising Justice

Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq allowed the

appeal filed by the convict, Ulfat Rasool, and set aside his death sentence

on benefit of doubt.

The bench, in its order, highlighted several flaws in the prosecution's case,

noting the late filing of the case, the absence of a named accused initially,

and inconsistencies in witness testimonies.

The bench also questioned why the wife of convict, allegedly involved in a

relationship with the deceased, was not implicated in the case and why critical

evidence, such as photos of the deceased found in the phone of the convict's

wife, was not subjected to forensic examination. The verdict underscores the

importance of a thorough investigation and adherence to legal procedures.

In 2019, a trial court handed down the death penalty to convict Ulfat Rasool

for murdering Muhammad Shafique in 2018.

Pakpattan police had registered a case against the convict.