LHC acquits three convicts in Kasur child abuse scandal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday allowed an appeal filed by three convicts and set aside their life sentence in a case related to 2015- Kasur child abuse scandal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday allowed an appeal filed by three convicts and set aside their life sentence in a case related to 2015- Kasur child abuse scandal.

The bench, comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, announced its verdict on the appeal filed by the convicts, Haseem Amir, Aleem Asif and Waseem, challenging their life sentence, says a counsel for the accused.

Talking to the media , the counsel, Abid Hussain Khichi, further said that the bench acquitted his clients over lack of evidence, adding that medical reports did not corroborate the evidence.

In 2018, an anti-terrorism court handed down life sentences to the three convicts after finding them guilty in FIR number 219/15 registered by Ganda Singhwala police in connection with the scandal, besides acquitting three other accused.

Ganda Singhwala police had registered the FIR against the three convicts and others on charges of abducting and sexually assaulting children in Kasur.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police had registered several cases against 32 men after the scandal surfaced in 2015. However, the trial court handed down punishment in three cases only whereas the accused were acquitted in the remaining cases.