LHC acquits two convicts in 12 ton drug trafficking case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has acquitted two convicts, involved in trafficking of 12 ton narcotics to Canada, after 13 years.

The court acquitted convicts, Abdul Rehman and Muhammad Shafqat, over lack of evidence.

The division bench headed by Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun passed the orders while allowing the appeals filed by the convicts against their sentence.

In a written order released here on Tuesday, the bench noted that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations as no direct evidence was available against the convicts. The prosecution did not take the central authority into confidence whereas it also did not take permission from the Lahore High Court for collecting evidence from abroad, it added.

A trial court handed down 15 years imprisonment to Abdul Rehman and life imprisonment to Muhammad Shafqat respectively, almost 13 years ago. It was alleged that the convicts sent a consignment to Canada, which reached the destination through Lahore Dry Port, Karachi Dry Port and Sri Lanka. The Canadian custom officials checked the consignment and found 169 bags of charas. The Anti-Narcotics Force had registered the case against the convicts in 2003.