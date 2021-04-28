UrduPoint.com
LHC Adjourn PBA Plea For Recovery Of Dues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

LHC adjourn PBA plea for recovery of dues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) for recovery of dues.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the petition.

During the proceedings, a senior officer of the provincial Information department appeared before the court and stated that some payments had been made whereas the outstanding amounts would be paid soon. He stated that letters had been written to all institutions for the purpose.

However, the counsel for the Association contradicted the statement.

At this, the chief justice issued contempt notice to the officer over not properly assisting the court in matter and adjourned further hearing.

The PBA had filed a plea for recovery of its dues, stating that the provincial government did not clear the dues of its advertisements run on tv channels.

