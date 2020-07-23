UrduPoint.com
LHC Adjourns DHA City Scam Accused Plea

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 09:00 PM

LHC adjourns DHA City scam accused plea

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Hammad Arshad, prime accused of Rs16 billion DHA City scam, against his arrest till third week of August.

The bench also referred the matter to the LHC chief justice with a request to fix the same before another bench after a member of bench excused from hearing it.

The matter came up for hearing before a two-judge bench of Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh.

However, Justice Chaudhry recused himself from hearing the matter.

Hammad Arshad's company had secured a contract from DHA-EME in 2009 to acquire 25,000 kanals of land for the establishment of DHA City. However, the company failed to acquire the agreed land and issued allotment letters and collected around Rs15.47 billion from the public.

He was accused of transferring the amount to his personal accounts and using the same for other business.

