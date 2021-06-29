LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of petitions filed by National cricket team Skipper Babar Azam against sessions court's orders of registration of two cases against him, till August 2.

Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan heard the petitions filed by Babar Azam.

At the start of the proceedings, a counsel for petitioner argued before the court that the police had a complete record but it did not provide the same. The counsel submitted that he got some documents and the same would be made part of the record.

At this, the court observed that it had already asked petitioner's counsel for making the verified copies of the documents a part of record but the same had not been annexed yet.

To this, the petitioner's counsel sought time for making the copies a part of the record.

However, a counsel for respondent Hamiza submitted that the documents required for arguments were already part of the record. He submitted that he was ready for the arguments whereas already much time had passed.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, ordered for making the verified copies a part of the record and adjourned further hearing till August 2.

It is pertinent to mention here that the LHC had suspended the orders for registration of cases on petitions filed by Babar Azam.

The sessions court had ordered registration of two separate cases against the skipper on charges of harassment and deceitfully maintaining sexual relations, while allowing pleas filed by Hamiza Mukhtar for the purpose.