LHC Adjourns Hearing Of Maryam Nawaz's Plea For Umrah

NAB prosecutor says the appeal in the Supreme Court againat Maryam Nawaz's bail has not been fixed for hearing.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25tj, 2022) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notice to National Accountability Bureau and sought reply on a petition of Maryam Nawaz seeking return of her passport for Umrah.

A LHC division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi passed the order and adjourned the hearing till April 26 (tomorrow).

During the hearing, a NAB prosecutor on a court query told the court that the appeal in the Supreme Court againat Maryam Nawaz's bail has not been fixed for hearing.

Maryam Nawaz asked the court to return her passport so that she could go to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah in Ramazan along with other government members, revealed Maryam’s lawyer.

The court sent a legal notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asking it to submit its take on the matter.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had filed a plea before the LHC to get back her passport for traveling to Saudi Arabia her performing Umrah in Ramazan.

Maryam Nawaz said that she was arrested by NAB in 2019 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and later the LHC approved her bail plea and in return she submitted her passport to the court.

The PML-N leader said that she wanted to travel to Saudi Arabia on April 27 but she could not travel owing to absence of her passport.

She asked the court for return of her passport and sought permission to perform Umrah.

