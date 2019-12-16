UrduPoint.com
LHC adjourns hearing of Maryam's passport return plea till Dec 24

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th December, 2019) Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday has adjourned the hearing of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz's plea seeking return of her passport till December 24.During the proceedings, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) requested the judge to extend time for submission of reply which was approved by the court.Earlier, LHC had declared Maryam Nawaz's petition seeking removal of her name from Exit Control List (ECL) as inadmissible and directed her to approach the interior ministry in this regard.Afterwards, Federal Cabinet, under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had opposed to send her abroad.Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda urged the government not to exclude Maryam's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Several ministers, including PM Imran, agreed with his opinion.Earlier in November, Maryam Nawaz had been granted bail by LHC in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against two surety bonds worth 10 million and submission of her passport.On August 8, NAB team had detained Maryam Nawaz outside the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills due to meeting with her father Nawaz Sharif.Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding source of income for purchasing the shares.

NAB had also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam Nawaz's name.On July 19, accountability court had turned down petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog's appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam's petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.In the verdict, judge Bashir had declared that "The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with fine of two million Pounds."She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail.

Later, in September 2018, and was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.

