LHC Adjourns Hearing Of Moonis Elahi's Wife Plea Till 27th

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

LHC adjourns hearing of Moonis Elahi's wife plea till 27th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought reply from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a petition, filed by Tehreem Elahi, wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi, challenging the placement of her name on the no-fly list, till January 27.

The single bench comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition.

The court expressed dissatisfaction on the report, filed by the FIA authorities, during the proceedings. The court addressed FIA's director, present in the court, and questioned why he did not sign the report, adding that it was based on probabilities.

In response to a court remark, the FIA director tendered an apology to the court. However, the court directed the official to file the reply first, then the matter would be reviewed.

The court adjourned further hearing till January 27.

