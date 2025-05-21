Open Menu

LHC Adjourns Hearing Of Petitions Against PLGA 2022 Till June 18

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 07:39 PM

LHC adjourns hearing of petitions against PLGA 2022 till June 18

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions challenging the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2022 , granting time till June 18 to the counsel for Colonel (retd) Mubashir Javed for case preparation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions challenging the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2022 , granting time till June 18 to the counsel for Colonel (retd) Mubashir Javed for case preparation.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan presided over the hearing of the petitions filed by former mayor of Lahore Colonel (retd) Mubashir Javed and Samiullah.

Colonel (retd) Mubashir Javed appeared in person before the court, while representatives from the Punjab Government and the Election Commission were also present.

During the proceedings, Mubashir Javed informed the court that his counsel, Dr. Khalid Ranjha, required additional time to prepare the case. He requested the court to fix an early date for the next hearing.

The court accepted the request and postponed the proceedings until June 18.

Colonel (retd) Mubashir Javed had filed a petition on July 18, 2023, concerning local government elections. The petitioner said, the PLGA 2022 is a person specific legislation in violation of the letter and spirit of the parliamentary democracy and Article 140 of the Constitution. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed to fulfill its constitutional duty to conduct fair and free the local governments’ election in Punjab within the stipulated time. He asked the court to set aside the impugned law and direct the ECP to conduct the LG polls under the 2013 Act in Punjab without further delay.

Recent Stories

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal ref ..

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, wome ..

10 minutes ago
 WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under constru ..

WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects

10 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Autho ..

NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

10 minutes ago
 MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

1 minute ago
 Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually bene ..

Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually beneficial partnership

1 minute ago
 Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

1 minute ago
Body found near River Chenab

Body found near River Chenab

1 minute ago
 LHC adjourns hearing of petitions against PLGA 202 ..

LHC adjourns hearing of petitions against PLGA 2022 till June 18

1 minute ago
 PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20 ..

PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Rec ..

Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..

4 hours ago
 realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 ..

Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..

4 hours ago
 Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey o ..

Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan