LHC adjourns hearing of petitions against PLGA 2022 till June 18

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions challenging the Punjab Local Government Act (PLGA) 2022 , granting time till June 18 to the counsel for Colonel (retd) Mubashir Javed for case preparation.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan presided over the hearing of the petitions filed by former mayor of Lahore Colonel (retd) Mubashir Javed and Samiullah.

Colonel (retd) Mubashir Javed appeared in person before the court, while representatives from the Punjab Government and the Election Commission were also present.

During the proceedings, Mubashir Javed informed the court that his counsel, Dr. Khalid Ranjha, required additional time to prepare the case. He requested the court to fix an early date for the next hearing.

The court accepted the request and postponed the proceedings until June 18.

Colonel (retd) Mubashir Javed had filed a petition on July 18, 2023, concerning local government elections. The petitioner said, the PLGA 2022 is a person specific legislation in violation of the letter and spirit of the parliamentary democracy and Article 140 of the Constitution. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed to fulfill its constitutional duty to conduct fair and free the local governments’ election in Punjab within the stipulated time. He asked the court to set aside the impugned law and direct the ECP to conduct the LG polls under the 2013 Act in Punjab without further delay.