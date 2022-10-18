LHC adjourns hearing of plea for bail cancellation of Javed Latif till Oct 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition for bail cancellation of Federal Minister Javed Latif in a case of alleged defaming state institutions, till October 21.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun conducted the proceedings on the petition filed by the Punjab government, wherein, the federal minister along with his counsel appeared, in accordance with the court directions.

A provincial law officer argued that a sessions court granted bail to the federal minister without considering the case facts. He submitted that bail granting orders were not sustainable in the eyes of law as the offences were non-bailable.

However, Javed Latif's counsel opposed the stance and submitted that the sessions court granted bail to his client in accordance with the law.

He submitted that besides his client, other people were also present in the talk show but they were not investigated.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till October 21 and directed Javed Latif's counsel to conclude his arguments on the next date of hearing.

On March 20, Township police had registered a case against the federal minister over his comments in a talk show.

The (first information report) FIR was registered on the report of Jameel Saleem under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(I) (B) and 506 of PPC.

It is pertinent to mention here that a sessions court had on June 9 granted post-arrestbail to Javed Latif in the case.