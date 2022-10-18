UrduPoint.com

LHC Adjourns Hearing Of Plea For Bail Cancellation Of Javed Latif Till Oct 21

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LHC adjourns hearing of plea for bail cancellation of Javed Latif till Oct 21

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition for bail cancellation of Federal Minister Javed Latif in a case of alleged defaming state institutions, till October 21.

Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun conducted the proceedings on the petition filed by the Punjab government, wherein, the federal minister along with his counsel appeared, in accordance with the court directions.

A provincial law officer argued that a sessions court granted bail to the federal minister without considering the case facts. He submitted that bail granting orders were not sustainable in the eyes of law as the offences were non-bailable.

However, Javed Latif's counsel opposed the stance and submitted that the sessions court granted bail to his client in accordance with the law.

He submitted that besides his client, other people were also present in the talk show but they were not investigated.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till October 21 and directed Javed Latif's counsel to conclude his arguments on the next date of hearing.

On March 20, Township police had registered a case against the federal minister over his comments in a talk show.

The (first information report) FIR was registered on the report of Jameel Saleem under sections 120, 120B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 505(I) (B) and 506 of PPC.

It is pertinent to mention here that a sessions court had on June 9 granted post-arrestbail to Javed Latif in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Police Government Of Punjab March June October FIR Court

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reacts to SC’s order in Shahrukh Jat ..

Mahira Khan reacts to SC’s order in Shahrukh Jatoi case

12 minutes ago
 COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland again ..

COAS reiterates resolve to defend motherland against all threats

29 minutes ago
 Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turk ..

Proposals And Initiatives Of The President Of Turkmenistan At «The Central Asia ..

1 hour ago
 Participation Of The President Of Turkmenistan In ..

1 hour ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus ..

US Deputy Chief of Mission visits UVAS Ravi Campus, discusses with Vice-Chancell ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against ..

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka clinches big win against UAE

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.