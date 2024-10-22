LHC Adjourns Hearing Of Plea Regarding Harassment Of Female Students
Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition regarding the harassment of female students at educational institutions.
The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the petition filed by a citizen seeking a probe into recent incidents at educational institutions in Lahore.
At the start of the proceedings, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Ahmad Ishaq, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar, and other officials appeared before the bench.
A federal law officer stated that the FIA had initiated a probe in accordance with court directions regarding three recent incidents and submitted a report on behalf of the FIA director general in the matter.
At this, the chief justice observed that it was a detailed report, adding that the bench would first review it before proceeding further in the matter.
Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, another member of the bench, questioned whether the police had registered an FIR regarding the incident that took place at a private college.
In response, the law officer submitted that the police had indeed registered an FIR related to the incident.
However, the chief justice noted that despite the registration of the case, the police remained inactive. They only became active after the court summoned the IGP in a personal capacity and sought a report on October 16, she added. Subsequently, the bench adjourned the proceedings.
