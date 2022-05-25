UrduPoint.com

LHC Adjourns Hearing Of Pleas For Removal Of CM Punjab Till 30th

Published May 25, 2022

LHC adjourns hearing of pleas for removal of CM Punjab till 30th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of petitions for removal of Hamza Shehbaz as chief executive of the province till May 30.

The court gave an opportunity to Hamza Shehbaz and the Punjab government for submitting replies till the next date of hearing.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi , MPAs of Pakistan Tehreejk-e-Insaf (PTI) and others.

During the proceedings, a counsel on behalf of Hamza Shehbaz sought time for reply.

He requested the court for granting time of two days for the purpose.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Jawad Yaqoob also sought time for reply.

However, the chief justice expressed annoyance over seeking time and observed that the replies should have been filed two days earlier.

Subsequently, the chief justice adjourned the hearing of petitions till May 30 andgave an opportunity to Hamza Shehbaz and Punjab government for replies till thenext date of hearing.

