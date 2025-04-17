Open Menu

LHC Adjourns Hearing Of PTI Founder’s Bail Plea In May 9 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 08:59 PM

LHC adjourns hearing of PTI founder’s bail plea in May 9 cases

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday adjourned the hearing of bail petitions, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with eight cases related to the May 9 riots, till April 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday adjourned the hearing of bail petitions, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with eight cases related to the May 9 riots, till April 23.

The bench, comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, heard the bail petitions.

A special prosecutor informed the bench that the record of the cases were currently with the Supreme Court and had not yet been returned.

In light of the absence of the record, the bench decided to defer further proceedings till April 23.

The PTI founder had filed bail petitions in eight cases, including the attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of the Shadman Police Station.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had rejected the PTI founder’s bail pleas in all eight cases, a decision which was now being contested in the high court.

