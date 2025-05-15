LHC Adjourns Hearing Of PTI Founder’s Bail Petitions Until May 29
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 10:52 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Thursday adjourned the hearing of bail petitions, filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with eight cases related to the May 9 riots, till May 29.
The bench, comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Tariq Mahmood Bajwa, heard the bail petitions.
During the hearing, a prosecutor informed the bench that the anti-terrorism court had recently permitted the conduct of photogrammetric and polygraphic tests of the PTI founder in connection with the cases. Citing this development, the prosecutor requested the court to defer the bail proceedings.
The PTI founder's counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, opposed the request, highlighting delay in the matter.
However, the bench agreed with the prosecution and adjourned further proceedings. The bench summoned all parties to present their arguments in the next hearing scheduled for May 29.
The PTI founder had filed bail petitions in eight cases, including the attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of the Shadman Police Station.
Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had rejected the PTI founder’s bail pleas in all eight cases, a decision which is now being contested in the high court.
