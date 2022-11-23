LHC adjourns hearing of PTI sit-ins case till Dec 5

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by a citizen against the closure of roads and shutting down of educational institutions due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's sit-ins in Rawalpindi till December 5.

Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner, CPO, CTO, DIG Motorway, a representative of the Ministry of Communication and a section officer from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) appeared in the Court.

During the hearing, an enclosed report regarding the protest of PTI was submitted to the Court by the Director General (DG) IB.

The LHC Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza, while hearing the case, asked the IB representative to take a reply from DGIB on whether the enclosed report can be de-sealed.

The Justice directed the concerned official to provide the enclosed report to the petitioner.

Ministry of Communications, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Additional Secretary Home and RPO Rawalpindi also submitted reports to the Court.

Today, the petitioner's lawyer also argued before the Court that PTI was yet again staging a protest on November 26 while the district administration could shut down the educational institutions.

The Justice remarked that whatever situation arises tomorrow, the Court will deal with it according to the law.

Earlier, a citizen, Raja Khalid Mehmood, had filed a petition in the LHC Rawalpindi bench on November 10, stating that the district administration had closed the educational institutions and roads due to protests from a political party in the first week of November.