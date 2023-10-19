Open Menu

LHC Adjourns Hearing Of Sh Rasheed Arrest Case Till Oct 26

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 03:10 PM

LHC adjourns hearing of Sh Rasheed arrest case till Oct 26

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Lahore High Court(LHC)Rawalpindi bench on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed arrest case till October 26.

According to details, Regional Police Officer(RPO) Syed Khurram Ali appeared before the Court and presented a report regarding the arrest of Sheikh Rasheed.

The RPO told the LHC bench that City Police Officer, SP operation and police officers were not involved in the arrest of Sheikh Rasheed and the former minister was not in police custody.

The RPO requested the Court to give some time for the recovery of Sh Rasheed, upon this the LHC Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan accepted the request and adjourned the hearing by issuing an order to the police authorities to produce Sheikh Rasheed on the next hearing October 26 before the Court.

