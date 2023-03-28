UrduPoint.com

LHC Adjourns Hearing Of Social Media Activist Case Till Mar 31

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2023 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of PTI social media activist in the disappearance case till March 31.

According to details, Mashwani's father had filed a petition in the LHC Rawalpindi bench stating that his son had left for Rawalpindi from Zaman Park Lahore but could not reach home.

Today, the Additional Director of Cybercrimes and Lahore Police, on behalf of FIA, submitted their replies in the Court.

The Lahore Police told the Court that an FIR had been registered and further investigation was underway.

The Court adjourned the hearing till March 31.

