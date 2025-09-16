Open Menu

LHC Adjourns Hearing On Jamshed Dasti’s Disqualification Plea

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2025 | 11:29 PM

LHC adjourns hearing on Jamshed Dasti's disqualification plea

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by former MNA Jamshed Dasti challenging his disqualification, granting the National Assembly Speaker’s counsel more time to submit a reply

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by former MNA Jamshed Dasti challenging his disqualification, granting the National Assembly Speaker’s counsel more time to submit a reply.

A three-member full bench headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and comprising Justice Hassan Nawaz Makhdoom and Justice Khalid Ishaq took up the case. Jamshed Dasti appeared in court along with his counsel, Ishtiaq A. Khan.

During proceedings, the Speaker’s lawyer sought time to file a power of attorney and written response, stating that notice had been received only a day earlier.

The additional attorney general informed the bench that the Attorney General’s written reply had been filed, though Dasti’s lawyer said he only received its copy during the hearing. Counsel for the Election Commission, Imran Arif Ranjha, also submitted his reply.

After hearing arguments, the bench adjourned further proceedings for one week.

