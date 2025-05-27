Open Menu

LHC Adjourns Hearing On PTI Founder’s Bail Petitions In May 9 Riot Cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 08:47 PM

LHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder’s bail petitions in May 9 riot cases

A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with eight cases stemming from the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with eight cases stemming from the May 9 riots.

The bench, headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi, took up the bail pleas. During the proceedings, a prosecutor informed the court that an anti-terrorism court had once again directed polygraphic and photogrammetric tests of the PTI founder, citing his earlier refusal to undergo the procedures and a lack of cooperation with the investigation.

Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for the PTI founder, strongly objected to the relevance of the proposed tests, urging the court to decide the bail petitions on merit.

Following brief proceedings, the bench adjourned the hearing, with the next date to be announced later.

The PTI founder had filed bail petitions in eight cases, including the attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, as well as the torching of the Shadman Police Station.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court had rejected the PTI founder’s bail pleas in all eight cases, a decision which is now being contested in the high court.

