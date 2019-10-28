(@fidahassanain)

The court has adjourned the hearing on request of Maryam Nawaz's counsel till Tuesday.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2019) The Lahore High Court has adjourned till tomorrow the hearing of petition seeking release of Maryam Nawaz on bail in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case after her counsel pleaded the court to grant some time.

A LHC division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi heard the case. During the proceedings, the NAB officials submitted their reply in compliance of the court orders. However, Maryam Nawaz's counsel pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing till Tuesday (tomorrow). Advocate Amjad Pervez appeared in the court as counsel of Maryam Nawaz.

The bench put three questions to Maryam Nawaz's counsel that whether an accused on judicial remand can get bail and whether NAB submitted its reply and third question whether Maryam Nawaz visited hospital to inquire after her father former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

After these questions, the counsel pleaded the court to adjourn the hearing. The court accepted his plea and adjourned the hearing till Tomorrow.

Maryam Nawaz had moved the petition through her counsel that she should be granted bail on the basis of basic rights and humanitartian grounds.

Last week, the same bench granted bail to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in Chaudhary Sugar Mills case. The former prime minsiter was also allowed bail by the IHC in Al-Azizia referencec till Tuesday (tomorrow) on the same medical grounds.