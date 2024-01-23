LHC Adjourns Parvez Elahi's Bail Petition Till Jan 31
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 10:05 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of a post-arrest bail petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case till January 31
The court adjourned the matter after a law officer sought time, submitting that prosecutor general Punjab was attending the matter but he was not present at the moment.
The single bench comprising Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by Parvez Elahi.
The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had registered the case, accusing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kickbacks. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that Parvez Elahi misused his authority, influencing appointments after receiving bribes.
