LHC adjourns petitions against CCP till 25th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of petitions challenging jurisdiction and action of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) till June 25.

A three member bench headed by Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petitions filed by LPG Association, cement factories and others.

The bench directed senior counsel Salman Akram Raja for submitting his arguments on the next date of hearing after Advocate Sabtain Fazli concluded his arguments on behalf of cement and other companies today.

It is pertinent to mention here that the matter was pending since last 11 years.

The court had already provided an interim relief to petitioners by suspending all proceedings before the CCP.

The petitioners had challenged show-cause notices issued by the CCP. They questioned the CCP functioning under the Competition Ordinance 2009 and submitted that the act had been annulled by the Supreme Court. They submitted that show-cause notices issued to them by the CCP were without lawful authority and liable to be set aside.