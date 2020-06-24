UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Adjourns Petitions Against CCP Till 25th

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:50 PM

LHC adjourns petitions against CCP till 25th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of petitions challenging jurisdiction and action of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) till June 25.

A three member bench headed by Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petitions filed by LPG Association, cement factories and others.

The bench directed senior counsel Salman Akram Raja for submitting his arguments on the next date of hearing after Advocate Sabtain Fazli concluded his arguments on behalf of cement and other companies today.

It is pertinent to mention here that the matter was pending since last 11 years.

The court had already provided an interim relief to petitioners by suspending all proceedings before the CCP.

The petitioners had challenged show-cause notices issued by the CCP. They questioned the CCP functioning under the Competition Ordinance 2009 and submitted that the act had been annulled by the Supreme Court. They submitted that show-cause notices issued to them by the CCP were without lawful authority and liable to be set aside.

Related Topics

Hearing LPG Supreme Court Lahore High Court June Competition Commission Of Pakistan All Court

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

56 minutes ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

2 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

2 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.