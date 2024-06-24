Open Menu

LHC Adjourns Plea Against Section 144 Enforcement Till 25th

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM

LHC adjourns plea against Section 144 enforcement till 25th

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of an application challenging

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of an application challenging

the enforcement of Section 144 across Punjab until June 25.

The court directed a provincial law officer to seek instructions from the authorities concerned

and apprise it on the next date of the hearing.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the civil miscellaneous application

filed by a citizen, Malik Najibullah, in an already pending petition.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the government had imposed Section 144 without

any reason and without applying a "judicial mind." He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification

issued for this purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province

for a week on June 21 in view of the prevailing law and order situation and security threats.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order June From Government Court

Recent Stories

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boos ..

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..

21 seconds ago
 Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police ..

Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody

23 seconds ago
 DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Ha ..

DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala

25 seconds ago
 PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah

PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah

26 seconds ago
 Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting ..

Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ

28 seconds ago
 European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

23 minutes ago
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferre ..

Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC

23 minutes ago
 Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds ..

Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens

23 minutes ago
 Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour ..

Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France

23 minutes ago
 Belt and Road International Skills Competition pro ..

Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..

35 minutes ago
 UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, ..

UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech

31 minutes ago
 SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 il ..

SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan