LHC Adjourns Plea Against Section 144 Enforcement Till 25th
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of an application challenging
the enforcement of Section 144 across Punjab until June 25.
The court directed a provincial law officer to seek instructions from the authorities concerned
and apprise it on the next date of the hearing.
The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the civil miscellaneous application
filed by a citizen, Malik Najibullah, in an already pending petition.
The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the government had imposed Section 144 without
any reason and without applying a "judicial mind." He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification
issued for this purpose.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province
for a week on June 21 in view of the prevailing law and order situation and security threats.
