LHC adjourns plea against Section 144 enforcement till 25th

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of an application challenging

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of an application challenging

the enforcement of Section 144 across Punjab until June 25.

The court directed a provincial law officer to seek instructions from the authorities concerned

and apprise it on the next date of the hearing.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the civil miscellaneous application

filed by a citizen, Malik Najibullah, in an already pending petition.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that the government had imposed Section 144 without

any reason and without applying a "judicial mind." He pleaded with the court to set aside the notification

issued for this purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province

for a week on June 21 in view of the prevailing law and order situation and security threats.