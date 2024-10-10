Open Menu

LHC Adjourns Plea On Phone Call Tapping, Awaits IHC Verdict

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 09:20 PM

LHC adjourns plea on phone call tapping, awaits IHC verdict

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition challenging the Federal government's notification allowing phone call tapping, indefinitely.

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider, heard the petition filed by the Judicial Activism Panel.

During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the government's notification permitting phone call surveillance violates privacy rights. He further informed the court that an identical matter was also pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

At this, the bench observed that two different courts could pass conflicting judgments on identical petitions. To prevent this and ensure safe administration of justice, the bench decided to consign the petition to the record until the IHC reaches a verdict on the matter.

