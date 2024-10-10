LHC Adjourns Plea On Phone Call Tapping, Awaits IHC Verdict
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 09:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Thursday adjourned the hearing of a petition challenging the Federal government's notification allowing phone call tapping, indefinitely.
The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Farooq Haider, heard the petition filed by the Judicial Activism Panel.
During the proceedings, the petitioner's counsel submitted that the government's notification permitting phone call surveillance violates privacy rights. He further informed the court that an identical matter was also pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).
At this, the bench observed that two different courts could pass conflicting judgments on identical petitions. To prevent this and ensure safe administration of justice, the bench decided to consign the petition to the record until the IHC reaches a verdict on the matter.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RD, Provincial Ombudsman held Khuli Kachehri at District Accounts Office2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner federal (Ombudsman) holds khuli kachehri2 minutes ago
-
NGO offers provision of free food to students of primary schools12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Soomro12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison12 minutes ago
-
NIM’s officials visit NHMP22 minutes ago
-
Nawaz, Bilawal meet to explore solutions for Pakistan's current situation32 minutes ago
-
Australia, Pakistan mark 40 years of agriculture cooperation with bus art campaign32 minutes ago
-
Mullick slams IIOJK elections, urges legal fraternity to advocate for Kashmiris self-determination32 minutes ago
-
Delegation led by Uzma Yaqoob calls on Governor32 minutes ago
-
Additional IG directs strict enforcement of Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 202132 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes merit-based appointments in medical colleges42 minutes ago