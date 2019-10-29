LHC adjourns pleas against JUI-F chief, sit-in

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of different petitions against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and party's protest.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by Muhammad Kashif, Irfan and others.

A counsel on behalf of the Federal government apprised the court in writing that the government had banned the JUI-F's sub-organisation, Ansarul islam. He further stated that terms and conditions had been settled for the JUI-F protest whereas strict action would be taken if any body attempted to take law into his hands.

At this, the court adjourned the further proceedings, observing that the constitution placed no bar on issuing statements and political activities, whereas it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that no one should take law into his hands.

The petitioners through their different petitions had asked the court to issue directions for stopping the JUI-F sit-in and registration of cases against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. They also requested to declare JUI-F armed groups created for sit-in as illegal.