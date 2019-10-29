UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Adjourns Pleas Against JUI-F Chief, Sit-in

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:01 PM

LHC adjourns pleas against JUI-F chief, sit-in

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of different petitions against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and party's protest.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti heard the petitions filed by Muhammad Kashif, Irfan and others.

A counsel on behalf of the Federal government apprised the court in writing that the government had banned the JUI-F's sub-organisation, Ansarul islam. He further stated that terms and conditions had been settled for the JUI-F protest whereas strict action would be taken if any body attempted to take law into his hands.

At this, the court adjourned the further proceedings, observing that the constitution placed no bar on issuing statements and political activities, whereas it was the responsibility of the government to ensure that no one should take law into his hands.

The petitioners through their different petitions had asked the court to issue directions for stopping the JUI-F sit-in and registration of cases against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. They also requested to declare JUI-F armed groups created for sit-in as illegal.

Related Topics

Hearing Protest Lahore High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

32 minutes ago

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, com ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

47 minutes ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

2 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.