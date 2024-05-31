Open Menu

LHC Adjourns PTI's Petition Against ECP Election Symbol Authority

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM

LHC adjourns PTI's petition against ECP election symbol authority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) authority to withdraw the election symbol of a political party until June 4.

The court sought arguments regarding jurisdiction from the parties on the next date of hearing.

A single bench, led by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, heard the petition filed by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan and other leaders.

The petitioner argued that Section 215 of the Elections Act 2017, which governs a party's eligibility to obtain election symbols, violates the Constitution. It contended that the right to contest elections under a common symbol could not be taken away from a political party's candidates. It also argued that the ECP, as a constitutional body, is not a court or tribunal, and any power it wrongly assumes to infringe upon fundamental rights is illegal under Article 8 of the Constitution.

