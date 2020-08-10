UrduPoint.com
LHC Admits For Hearing Petition Against Appointments Of Advisers And Special Assistant To PM

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 02:41 PM

LHC admits for hearing petition against appointments of advisers and special assistant to PM

LHC Chief Justice Qasim Khan has issued notice to advisers and special assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 10th, 2020) The Lahore High Court (LHC) admitted for hearing the petition against appointments of advisers and special assistants to Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

LHC Chief Justice Qasim khan sent notice to all advisers.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice Qasim Khan inquired about qualifications and appointment procedure of the aides along their asset details and services for the country.

The CJ observed that it was unfortunate that people filled their briefcases and leave.

It may be mentioned here that two Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Dr. Zafar Mirza and Tania Airdus had resigned from their posts over dual nationality issue.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had released a written order that stated there was no restriction of appointing persons having dual nationality as special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs).

The ruling was issued by the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah while hearing a plea filed against the appointment of SAPMs and sought their disqualification for having dual nationality.

