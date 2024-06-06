LHC Admits Petition Challenging New NAB Amendment Through Ordinance
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 10:13 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday admitted for regular hearing a petition challenging the amendment to the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022 through a presidential ordinance
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday admitted for regular hearing a petition challenging the amendment to the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022 through a presidential ordinance.
The court issued notices to the federation and other respondents for September 17 and sought their replies, besides issuing a notice to the attorney general for Pakistan.
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan announced the reserved verdict on the maintainability of the petition filed by Munir Ahmad against the amendment to the act. The court had reserved its verdict on the maintainability of the petition after hearing the initial arguments of the parties earlier in the day.
Earlier, the petitioner's counsel had argued before the court that the National Accountability Act 2022 was amended through the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2024 without fulfilling the criteria.
There was no emergent situation for the issuance of such an ordinance as the parliament was operational, he added. He requested the court to set aside the amendment made to the act.
In response to a court query, a deputy attorney general submitted that no identical petition was currently pending before the Supreme Court of Pakistan. However, the question relating to the remand of an accused, arrested under the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, is sub judice before the Apex Court, and any decision by it would have a direct bearing on the amendment to section 24 of the National Accountability (Amendment) Act 2022, he added. The law officer further stated that the court could not conduct parallel proceedings in light of the judgments of the Apex Court.
Recent Stories
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for deep cooperati ..
Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous criminal in May
Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliament on June 12
IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety
Matiari: 6 injured in gas cylinder explosion in shop
PPP’s provincial leaders facilitate newly PBC body
PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case
Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister
'Critical' lack of clean water stalks flood-hit Afghanistan
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of indu ..
Operation in Cantt bazar conducted
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar calls for deep cooperation among SCO states2 minutes ago
-
Punjab police arrested more than 16000 dangerous criminal in May2 minutes ago
-
Federal Budget 2024-25 to be presented in Parliament on June 1214 minutes ago
-
IG emphasizes NHMP’s commitment in ensuring road safety15 minutes ago
-
Matiari: 6 injured in gas cylinder explosion in shop34 minutes ago
-
PPP’s provincial leaders facilitate newly PBC body23 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders' interim bail extended in vandalism case1 hour ago
-
Vast cooperation opportunities exist between KP, Chinese provinces: LG Minister1 hour ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi highlights significance of industrial sector for co ..1 hour ago
-
Operation in Cantt bazar conducted1 hour ago
-
PM witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation1 hour ago
-
Govt. strategy ensured transparency in wheat procurement process: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Fo ..1 hour ago