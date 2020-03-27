LHC allows bail to journalist Izhar ul Haq

(@fidahassanain)

Journalists’ bodies welcome bail of Journalist Izhar Ul Haq, saying that it is not just bail but victory of free press in Pakistan.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2020) The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed bail to Journalist Izharul Haq who was booked over charges of criticizing state institutions and policies of the incumbent PTI government through his social media accounts.

Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem passed the order on petition of journalist Izhar ul Haq, observing that apparently it could not be a treason case.

“The requirements and procedure have not been followed for inserting Section 505 of Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, in the case,” Justice Mustaqeem remarked.

Advocate Mian Dawood appeared before the court and argued that FIA could not conduct forensic of computer and mobile of the journalists and he was booked merely for criticizing the state institutions due to decisions about former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in high treason case against him.

He asked the court to allow his bail as the case was nothing but fabricated one to curb freedom of expression and free press in Pakistan.

A case had earlier denied him bail on January 23.

FIA prosecutor Munam Bashir Chaudhry had argued that Izhar Ul Haq was involved in mockery of national anthem and targeted national institutions through his accounts on social media and website. He also targeted judiciary and executive. He argued that such acts amounted to offences of Cyber Crimes under section 11 and 20 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 along with section 505 PPC, saying that Haq was found read handed.

The journalists and journalists’ bodies have appreciated the bail of Journalist Izhar ul Haq, saying that it is the victory of free press.