LHC allows bakeries to operate till 1am

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed bakeries to operate till 1am, during Ramazan.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing identical petitions, filed by one Haroon Farooq and others.

During the proceedings, the court observed that underpasses were being made instead of remodeling the roads. These underpasses were not helping solve problems, remarked the court. The court directed the authorities concerned for submitting a report in this regard.

The court also insisted that it was mandatory to enhance the capacity of the traffic police and they should be provided cameras and other equipment.

The court also ordered for appointment of environmental ambassador and sought Names from the Water and Environmental Commission on the next date of hearing.

The court also ordered Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to impose fine on persons involved in making illegal parking stands around Emporium Mall.