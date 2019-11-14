UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Allows Kaira To Meet Asif Ali Zardari In Hospital

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:03 PM

LHC allows Kaira to meet Asif Ali Zardari in hospital

According to the sources, Zardari's family and party leaders were not allowed to meet him in jail and hospital. He was also denied access to his personal doctors.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2019) The Lahore High Court on Thursday gave permission to PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira to meet party's co-chairmann and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira tried to meet Asif Ali Zardari in Adiala jail but the jail officials rejected his request. However, Mr. Kaira approached the Lahore High Court seeking directives for the government officials for meeting with Asif Ali Zardari. The court, after lenghty arguments, allowed Qamar Zaman Kaira to meet with Asif Ali Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari was recently shifted to PIMS hospital from Adiala jail and his treatment was being done there. Earlier, the PPP sources said that PPP leaders and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tried to convince Asif Ali Zardari to apply bail in the case before the court. However, Asif Ali Zardari refused their arguments and said that it was his personal case and he would dcide it.

"Just see what the PTI's government will do with me," the PPP sources quoted Zardari while saying as.

He said he would decide his case.

According to the sources, the former president was seriously ill and was suffering from various health issues. The PPP leaders urged the government authorities for shifting him from jail to hospital for timely treatment. They also wrote an application to form private medical board for the checkup of the former president.

"Zardari is suffering many health issues including uncontrolled sugar," said the doctors, adding that uncontrolled sugar level can create proble for him,". They also said that Zardari also needed help of any neurologist.

Previoulsy, the IHC dismissed a petition seeking transfer of Zardari from Rawalpindi to Karahi for medical treatment.
In his plea, Zardari said his complete medical history was there in Karachi and therefore he should be shifted there for treatment. But the court rejected his plea.

Related Topics

Karachi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Jail Qamar Zaman Kaira Rawalpindi Islamabad High Court From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan to play Sri Lanka Tests in front of home ..

28 minutes ago

IHC reserves verdict on contempt of court cases ag ..

34 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Gets No Requests From Rus ..

30 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) declares Nov. ..

30 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

28 minutes ago

JUI-F Plan B to face same fate like Maulana's flop ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.