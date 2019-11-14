LHC allows Kaira to meet Asif Ali Zardari in hospital

(@fidahassanain)

According to the sources, Zardari's family and party leaders were not allowed to meet him in jail and hospital. He was also denied access to his personal doctors.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2019) The Lahore High Court on Thursday gave permission to PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira to meet party's co-chairmann and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira tried to meet Asif Ali Zardari in Adiala jail but the jail officials rejected his request. However, Mr. Kaira approached the Lahore High Court seeking directives for the government officials for meeting with Asif Ali Zardari. The court, after lenghty arguments, allowed Qamar Zaman Kaira to meet with Asif Ali Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari was recently shifted to PIMS hospital from Adiala jail and his treatment was being done there. Earlier, the PPP sources said that PPP leaders and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tried to convince Asif Ali Zardari to apply bail in the case before the court. However, Asif Ali Zardari refused their arguments and said that it was his personal case and he would dcide it.

"Just see what the PTI's government will do with me," the PPP sources quoted Zardari while saying as.

He said he would decide his case.

According to the sources, the former president was seriously ill and was suffering from various health issues. The PPP leaders urged the government authorities for shifting him from jail to hospital for timely treatment. They also wrote an application to form private medical board for the checkup of the former president.

"Zardari is suffering many health issues including uncontrolled sugar," said the doctors, adding that uncontrolled sugar level can create proble for him,". They also said that Zardari also needed help of any neurologist.

Previoulsy, the IHC dismissed a petition seeking transfer of Zardari from Rawalpindi to Karahi for medical treatment.

In his plea, Zardari said his complete medical history was there in Karachi and therefore he should be shifted there for treatment. But the court rejected his plea.