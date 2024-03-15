Open Menu

LHC Allows Markets To Remain Open Till 12 Am During Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed markets to remain open until 12 am during the holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed markets to remain open until 12 am during the holy month of Ramadan.

The court further permitted the markets to stay open until 1 am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the orders while hearing identical petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Environment and Water Commission informed the court about limited parking space in restaurants with large dining halls. He also mentioned that cleanliness work had commenced in Tollinton Market, adding that trucks carrying dead chickens arrived at the Tollinton Market, and their meat was used in low-priced shawarmas.

He stated that the health department and Punjab food Authority had been activated in this regard and had initiated raids. He highlighted that tanneries' wastewater was spreading in Kasur, with no action being taken to address the issue.

However, the counsel for the Tanneries Association mentioned ongoing efforts with the cooperation of the relevant commissioner and deputy commissioner. Consequently, the court adjourned further proceedings until the next week and sought a plan regarding parking in restaurants from the member of the judicial commission.

Furthermore, the court summoned a restaurant owner for the next hearing date regarding a misconduct incident involving the commission's staff.

