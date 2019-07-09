LHC allows Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor to examine him

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s personal doctor Dr Adnan to meet him.

The LHC has allowed Dr Adnan to examine the former prime minister under the supervision of jail doctors.

Dr Adnan can examine Nawaz Sharif along with the Sharif family members once a week.

The court however restricted Dr Adnan from giving statements after visiting him. The LHC ordered Dr Adnan to refrain from giving political statements outside jail.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz had filed a petition in the LHC seeking directions for provincial authorities to allow her along with a physician to visit former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif twice a week in the jail.

Maryam Nawaz submitted that her father was suffering from various ailments and he was lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail after being convicted by an accountability court.

She submitted that she alongwith Dr Muhammad Adnan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, had regularly been visiting Nawaz Sharif as per schedule given by jail authorities.

The petitioner submitted that she came to know through media that respondent provincial government had directed jail authorities for restricting visit schedule of Nawaz Sharif only to Thursdays and that too available for five blood relatives.

Maryam submitted that, in view of serious ailments , Nawaz Sharif required frequent visits of his personal physician so that his medicine could be adjusted. However, the jail authorities were not allowing Dr Adnan to meet Nawaz Sharif, she claimed.

She pleaded with the court to direct provincial authorities for allowing her along with Dr Muhammad Adnan Khan to visit former premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif twice a week in the jail.