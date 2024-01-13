Open Menu

LHC Allows Parvez Elahi's Wife To Contest Elections From Two Constituencies

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 09:33 PM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Saturday allowed Qaisara Elahi, the wife of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, to contest elections on National and provincial assemblies seats

The bench allowed Qaisara Elahi to contest elections from NA-64 and PP-32 while setting aside the decisions of rejecting her nomination papers by the returning officers and appellate tribunal.

The bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petitions filed by Qaisara Elahi against rejection of her nomination papers.

Qaisara Elahi had submitted that returning officers and appellate tribunal did not properly assess the facts.

She pleaded with the bench to set aside the decisions of returning officers and tribunal and accept his nomination papers for the Constituencies.

Meanwhile, the bench dismissed petition filed by Moonis Elahi, the son of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, against rejection of her nomination papers. Moonis Elahi had challenged rejection of her nomination papers from NA-64, NA-69, PP-32 and PP-34.

Moreover, the bench reserved its verdict on petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against rejection of his nomination papers, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties.

