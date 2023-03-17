UrduPoint.com

LHC Allows Police To Access Imran Khan's Residence For Investigations

March 17, 2023

LHC allows police to access Imran Khan's residence for investigations

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed police to access Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan's residence in Zaman Park for completing investigations in connection with events that took place during police action for his arrest on March 14 and 15

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while allowing a civil miscellaneous application filed by the police for access to the residence of PTI chairman for investigations.

The police had sought permission to complete investigations of events that took place during the operation for the arrest of the PTI chairman on March 14 and 15.

The police submitted that it had registered three cases so far in connection with the events and it was mandatory to visit the premises for completion of the investigations.

Meanwhile, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh also disposed of a petition filed by PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry against the police operation launched for the arrest of the PTI chairman in Zaman park.

More Stories From Pakistan

