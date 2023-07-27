LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s wife in teenage maid torture case

(@Abdulla99267510)

Saumya Asim was booked in Islamabad in a case for her alleged role in torturing a 12-year old girl.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday granted protective bail to Saumya Asim, the wife of a judicial officer, in connection with a case involving violence against a housemaid girl in Islamabad. The bail is valid until 1st August.

LHC Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition concerning the alleged violence against the domestic worker and approved the security bail for Soumya Asim.

A case has been registered against Saumya Asim at the Islamabad police station.

Earlier, a 12-member medical board from Lahore General Hospital confirmed severe skin damage due to torture and injuries on the teenage victim of domestic violence in Islamabad. The medical board, which includes a plastic surgeon, determined that brain surgery is not required, and inflammation in the victim's brain will be treated with medications.