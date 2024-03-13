Open Menu

LHC Allows Restaurants To Remain Open From Iftar To Sehri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

LHC allows restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted permission to restaurants to remain open from Iftar to Sehri during Ramazan.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the directions on petitions related to smog issues, says a written order of previous hearing, released on Wednesday.

According to the written order, schools were also directed to include environmental studies in their syllabus and submit a report on syllabus-related matters in the next hearing.

The written order further noted that a Federal law officer had informed that power connections of units burning tyres had been disconnected, and staff had been instructed to disconnect the power connections of all units found violating regulations.

Lesco authorities have been instructed to stop cutting of trees, and they were bound to inform the PHA before cutting any tree, it added.

