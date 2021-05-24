LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed an application, filed by Opposition Leader In National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, for withdrawing his petition challenging placement of his name on the blacklist and seeking implementation of a court order that gave him one-time permission to go abroad for medical check-up.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the civil miscellaneous application. Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif, argued that his client wanted to withdraw the main petition against the decision of placing his name on the blacklist, and civil miscellaneous application filed for implementation of the court order that gave him one-time permission to go abroad.

A Federal law officer objected to withdrawal of the petition, submitting that the government had challenged the order of the court in the Supreme Court.

To which, the court observed that the petitioner could withdraw his petition at any stage.

However, the law officer submitted that the court had issued notices to the federal government on Shehbaz Sharif's application for implementation of the court orders.

He submitted that the government wanted to file a reply, adding that the matter would remain pending till filing of the reply.

At this, the petitioner's counsel responded that as per law, the petitioner could withdraw a petition at any stage with the permission of the court, adding that Shehbaz Sharif's name had been placed on the exit control list (ECL). He pleaded with the court for allowing the application to withdraw the petition.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi observed that Shehbaz Sharif wanted to challenge the federal government's decision of placing his name on the ECL. If the blacklist case remains pending, then it would neither give benefit to Shehbaz Sharif nor to the government, he added. He asked the petitioner's counsel if the high court orders were challenged before the Supreme Court, then whether the main petition could be withdrawn.

To which, Amjad Pervaiz replied that the petition could be withdrawn.

Subsequently, the court allowed Shehbaz Sharif's application for withdrawing the petition.