UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LHC Allows Shehbaz's Application For Withdrawal Of Petition

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

LHC allows Shehbaz's application for withdrawal of petition

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday allowed an application, filed by Opposition Leader In National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, for withdrawing his petition challenging placement of his name on the blacklist and seeking implementation of a court order that gave him one-time permission to go abroad for medical check-up.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the civil miscellaneous application. Advocate Amjad Pervaiz, on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif, argued that his client wanted to withdraw the main petition against the decision of placing his name on the blacklist, and civil miscellaneous application filed for implementation of the court order that gave him one-time permission to go abroad.

A Federal law officer objected to withdrawal of the petition, submitting that the government had challenged the order of the court in the Supreme Court.

To which, the court observed that the petitioner could withdraw his petition at any stage.

However, the law officer submitted that the court had issued notices to the federal government on Shehbaz Sharif's application for implementation of the court orders.

He submitted that the government wanted to file a reply, adding that the matter would remain pending till filing of the reply.

At this, the petitioner's counsel responded that as per law, the petitioner could withdraw a petition at any stage with the permission of the court, adding that Shehbaz Sharif's name had been placed on the exit control list (ECL). He pleaded with the court for allowing the application to withdraw the petition.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi observed that Shehbaz Sharif wanted to challenge the federal government's decision of placing his name on the ECL. If the blacklist case remains pending, then it would neither give benefit to Shehbaz Sharif nor to the government, he added. He asked the petitioner's counsel if the high court orders were challenged before the Supreme Court, then whether the main petition could be withdrawn.

To which, Amjad Pervaiz replied that the petition could be withdrawn.

Subsequently, the court allowed Shehbaz Sharif's application for withdrawing the petition.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Supreme Court Lahore High Court Exit Control List Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

GCC Chief welcomes UAE&#039;s offer to host COP 28

4 minutes ago

UAE condemns attempted attack by Houthis on Saudi ..

4 minutes ago

Proper funds be allocated in budget to ensure wate ..

25 minutes ago

Russia Carefully Monitored Situation on Tajik-Kyrg ..

28 minutes ago

Spain leave Ramos out of youthful Euro 2020 squad

28 minutes ago

Volcano death toll rises as aftershocks shake DRCo ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.