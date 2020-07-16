UrduPoint.com
LHC Allows Six Weeks Time For Commission Formation To Probe Petrol Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

LHC allows six weeks time for commission formation to probe petrol crisis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday gave six weeks time to the Federal government for formation of a commission to probe the recent petrol crisis and submission of report in this regard.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by one Shabir Hussain questioning the recent petrol crisis in the country.

Attorney General for Pakistan, Khalid Javed Khan, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) chairperson and Chief Secretary Punjab appeared before the court at the start of proceedings.

OGRA Chairperson Uzma Adil apprised the court that she was retiring on Friday and submitted that the court could summon former OGRA chairman to know the facts.

During the proceedings, a counsel on behalf of the Petroleum ministry submitted ,in response to previous court directions, the minutes of federal cabinet's meeting on petrol crisis, .

The Chief Justice ordered provision of a copy of the meeting's minutes to petitioner's counsel and amicus curiae also.

The attorney general sought eight weeks time for formation of a commission to probe the recent petrol crisis and submission of report.

However, the court allowed six weeks time to the federal government for the purpose and adjourned further hearing. The court observed that the attorney general could also make recommendations to the government for formation of the commission.

In a previous hearing, the attorney general had suggested that a commission be formed to probe the petrol crisis, which was accepted by the court.

