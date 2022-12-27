UrduPoint.com

LHC Allows Theaters To Remain Open Till 11.30pm

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 06:50 PM

LHC allows theaters to remain open till 11.30pm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed the theaters to remain open till 11.30pm.

The court ordered the district administration for issuing a notification to keep the theaters open from 9.30 to 11.30pm.

The court also ordered to suspend show cause notices issued to theaters for remaining open after 10.00 pm.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Punjab Artist Producers Theater Association.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the theaters remain closed for 22 hours and only open for two hours a day. However, the administration has issued notices to theaters for remaining open after 10.

00pm, he added.

He pleaded with the court to extend the theaters' opening hours.

At this stage, the court observed that it had not given any orders of closing the theaters at 10.00pm.

To which, a provincial law officer submitted that the court had ordered the closure of commercial areas by 10.00pm.

The court addressed the law officer and observed that "the administration started closing theaters too".

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till December 30 and allowed theatersto remain open till 11.30pm.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore High Court Punjab December From Court

Recent Stories

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokera ..

CBUAE cancels registration of BH Insurance Brokerage LLC

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilat ..

UAE President, Mauritanian President discuss bilateral relations over phone

2 hours ago
 UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

UAE and Africa: 51 years of deep-rooted relations

2 hours ago
 UAE tops world in technical and vocational educati ..

UAE tops world in technical and vocational education and training in UNDP&#039;s ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

3 hours ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.