LHC Allows To Amend Petition Filed By Maryam Nawaz

Fri 05th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

LHC allows to amend petition filed by Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed to amend petition moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz seeking directions for provincial authorities to allow her to visit her father, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, twice a week in the jail.

The court also allowed for impleading Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, as a party in the petition.

The single bench comprising Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard the petition filed by the PML-N leader.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that his client's father was suffering from various ailments and he was lodged in Kot Lakhpat Jail after being convicted by an accountability court. He submitted that Maryam Nawaz along with Dr. Muhammad Adnan, had regularly been visiting Nawaz Sharif as per schedule given by jail authorities.

However, the petitioner came to know through media that respondent provincial government had directed jail authorities for restricting visit schedule of Nawaz Sharif only to Thursdays and that too available for five blood relatives, he added.

He submitted that, in view of serious ailments, Nawaz Sharif required frequent visits of his personal physician so that his medicine could be adjusted. However, the jail authorities were not allowing Dr Adnan to meet Nawaz Sharif, he claimed.

He pleaded with the court to direct provincial authorities for allowing Maryam Nawaz along with Dr. Muhammad Adnan Khan to visit Nawaz Sharif twice a week in the jail.

However, the court questioned whether Dr Adnan Khan had been made a party in the petition.

To which, the petitioner's counsel sought permission for filing the amended petition and impleading Dr Adnan.

At this, the court allowed the request and directed for filing the amended petition.

