LHC Announces Results Of Written Exams For Civil Judges

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 07:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday announced the results of the written exams for civil judges, which were held earlier this year in March.

According to the results, 33 candidates were declared successful.

The successful candidates include Salman Ahmed, Muhammad Nabeel Latif, Musadiq Asghar, Waseem Shehzad, Muhammad Umer Jamil, Asaad Hayat, Abdul Majid Shahab, Ahmad Khalid, Muhammad Usman, Zahid Bashir, Muhammad Ahmed, Zakaa-ul-Hassan, Nasir Habib, Saleemullah Malik, Mehreen Fatima, Aqsa Bashir, Saira Shahzadi, Aqsa Iqbal, Zahra Jamil, Iqra Basharat, Shabnam Saleem, Khadija Sajjad, Mahnoor, Afifa Mumtaz, Mahwish Anjum, Maria Sabir, Tanzila Tabassum, Urooj Rehman, Sahar Atyab, Khoula Shahid, Zahida Parveen, Muhammad Naeem Ilyas, and Shouaib Sikandar.

The results are also available on the Lahore High Court's website.

