LHC Announces To Condone Time Limit In Case Filing To Extent Of Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:30 PM

LHC announces to condone time limit in case filing to extent of lockdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday announced to condone time limitation in filing of suits, appeals, revision and other litigation to the extent of lockdown period in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

According to a LHC notification, the litigants were facing difficulties in filing of petitions, suits and other litigation in high court as well as subordinate courts due to ban imposed by provincial government on travelling from March 24 to April 7, in the wake of coronavirus epidemic.

It is compassionate to facilitate such litigants in filing of litigation, whose statutory time limitation was about to expire during this period, the notification stated, adding that the lockdown period would be considered as holidays for the courts and time limitation to the extent of this period would be condoned.

The notification further stated that there was no bar on filing of suits, petitions and other litigation within period of limitation stipulated by the act concerned or any other law.

