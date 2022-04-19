UrduPoint.com

LHC Approached For Hamza's Oath As Punjab CM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2022 | 01:47 PM

LHC approached for Hamza's oath as Punjab CM

Newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has filed the petition in the Lahore High Court and seeks directives for the Punjab governor to administer him oath.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking directives for Punjab Governor to administer oath to newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Hamza Shehbaz in its petition submitted that Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema was not swearing in the Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

He also made Punjab Chief Secretary as party in the petition.

The petitioner said that by not administering oath, the Punjab Governor committed violation of the law and the Constitution of Pakistan.

He asked the court to direct the Punjab governor to administer oath to newly elected Punjab Chief Minister.

Earlier, Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema declined to administer oath to newly-elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, saying that the facts presented to him raised questions on the validity of the chief minister’s election.

Hamza bagged 197 votes in total while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-Q lawmakers walked out of the session in boycott.

