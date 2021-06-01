UrduPoint.com
LHC Asked To Dismiss Petition Against Tarin's Appointment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:50 PM

LHC asked to dismiss petition against Tarin's appointment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :A Federal law officer Tuesday pleaded the Lahore High Court (LHC) to dismiss a petition challenging the appointment of federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin as it was premature.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Aftab Raheem made the statement before Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi, who was hearing the petition,filed by Advocate Adil Fareed.

The DAG submitted that the president appointed Shaukat Tarin on the prime minister's recommendation under Sub-Section 9 of Article 91 of the Constitution.

He submitted that the president could appoint any unelected person as a federal minister for a period of six months. As the term of Shaukat Tarin's office was expiring in October, therefore, the petition was premature, he added, pleading the court to dismiss the petition.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing for a week and sought more arguments on maintainability of the petition.

The petitioner had challenged the appointment of the finance minister, submitting that only elected representatives could be made ministers.

