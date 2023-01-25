LHC asks about Fawad Chaudhary’s location, summons IGs Punjab, Islamabad

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh has remarked that he better knows how to get his orders implemented while hearing the petition challenging arrest of the PTI leader, and directed the police authorities to produce Fawad today before him at 6 pm.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2023) The Lahore High Court on Wednesday summoned Inspector Generals of Police, Punjab, and Islamabad on a petition challenging arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary in a case registered against him over charges of inciting people against the state institution and threatening the ECP members and government officers.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the orders while hearing the petitions moved by Faisal Chaudhary, the brother of Fawad Chaudhary, and Nabeel Shahhzad, his cousin.

During the proceedings, the principal law officer failed to apprise the court about the location of Fawad Chaudhary in the beginning of the case and sought time.

However, the law officer later said that Fawad Chaudhary was arrested by Islamabad police and was in their custody.

The development took place after Islamabad police raided at the residence of Fawad Chaudhary early on Wednesday morning and took his transitory remand to shift him to Islamabad in a case regarding threats to ECP, its members and the officers sitting in the government.

Faisal Chaudhary, the brother of Fawad Chaudhary, approached the court and said that his brother was taken away in four vehicles and he did not know their number plates.

He told the court that it was around 5: 30 am when they took his brother from his home while his family is complete unaware about location of Fawad.

“We have not been provided any details regarding the FIR against Fawad,” said Faisal, terming his brother’s arrest as illegal and unlawful.

Faisal, who is a lawyer by profession, said he would continue to fight legal battle in the court for recovery and safety of his brother.

Nabeel Shahzad in his petition made the Punjab government, provincial police officer, counter-terrorism department, deputy inspector general of police (operation) and station house officer of Defence A as respondents.

They asked the court to direct the authorities concerned to ensure recovery of Fawad Chaudhary.

After hearing both sides, the court summoned the IGPs of Punjab and Islamabad and directed them to produce Fawad Chaudhary before it at 6:00 pm even if he had been taken to Islamabad.