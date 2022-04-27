UrduPoint.com

LHC Asks Governor To Administer Oath To Punjab CM-elect Till April 28

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 03:53 PM

LHC asks governor to administer oath to Punjab CM-elect till April 28

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday advised Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema to complete the process of administering the oath to Punjab chief minister-elect himself or through a nominee till April 28

The court also suggested President of Pakistan to play his role, mandated by the Constitution and the law, for ensuring a functional government in the province, as he was under the constitutional obligation to facilitate expeditious administration of oath to the prime minister or a chief minister in any province.

The court directed its staff to forward the orders to the offices of governor and president "for placing the same before them today (Wednesday)".

The court noted that the province was being run without a government for last 25 days. On the other hand, the oath of newly elected chief minister was being delayed on one pretext or the other, which was not only against democratic norms but also against the Construction, it added.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti announced the verdict while disposing of a petition, filed by Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz for implementation of orders about his oath-taking.

The court had reserved the verdict on Tuesday after hearing detailed arguments of parties and it was announced in the open court on Wednesday.

