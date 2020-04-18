LHC asks lawyers to submit written arguments instead of appearing in person for the cases

(@fidahassanain)

The Registrar office has issued a notification making it clear to the lawyers and litigants that their presence is not required in the cases except in pre-arrest bail matters and the other cases of urgent nature.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2020) The Lahore High Court on Saturday directed the lawyers to submit their arguments in writing instead of appearing in person for hearing of the cases in order to ensure social distancing amid fears of COVID-19.

The LHC took this decision due to the prevailing situation and for the safety of the lawyers and the litigants as time back to normalcy was not yet clear.

Following the directives of the Lahore High Court Chief Justice, the Registrar office issued notification in this regard. The court said that the presence of the lawyers and law officers would not be required except in the pre-arrest bail matters. The clients would also not attend the courts unless directed otherwise.

According to the notification, the urgent matters would be fixed before the courts.

However, in the matters like suspension of sentence, habeas/detention matters or any other directed by the court, subject to the availability of the relevant judge, would also be fixed before the courts, the lawyers would submit their written arguments and brief of the cases before the courts.

The emails of the relevant addresses were also mentioned on the notification for the ease of the lawyers. The prosecution department was also directed to send their arguments through the same way.

It happened for the first time in the history of Lahore High Court since its inception when the lawyers and all the stakeholders were directed that their presence was not required unless directed otherwise or for the matters of urgent nature.

The lawyers and the litigants were in troubles as their gathering at the premises of the courts was dangerous for their safety due to Coronavirus.